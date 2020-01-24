Пт, 24.01.2020
ЛЮБОВЬ В ВОЗДУХЕ ⟩ Ленна Куурмаа показала, как восхитительно отдыхать вместе с любимым на Бали

Lenna Kuurmaa ja Lauri Mäesepp.

ФОТО: Raul Mee/Mollusk Media

Певица Ленна Куурмаа (34) поделилась с подписчиками в Instagram романтическим снимком, на котором она обнимается со своим любимым мужчиной, актером Лаури Мясеппом (27), рассказывает Elu24.

Ленна и Лаури объявили о своей помолвке в январе 2019 года, когда Ленна опубликовала фотографию в Instagram, которую подписала просто: «Я сказала «да». И на ее пальце сияло красивое обручальное кольцо. «Это мы, и мы готовы покорить весь мир», - написала тогда Ленна.

