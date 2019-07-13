Какие люди, и без охраны! Звезда «Сумерек» и нового фильма Нолана один гуляет по старому городу

BUDUAAR Estonian Life: Robert Pattinson out and about in the city. One of the most pressing themes this summer in Estonia is undoubtedly the film TENET by Christopher Nolan , a Hollywood film director. It is here in Estonia that there have been several weeks of action and the famous actor Robert Pattinson is also present. The actor himself can be seen in different places around the Old Town of Tallinn. Pattinson moves around in as modest clothes as possible not to draw any attention. He was spotted at Harju 6 near Robert Freedom Square where a fan managed to take a photo. As can be seen from the picture, Robert wears dark clothing and a cap to hide his face. Source (via MonsieurHJTwitter): https://buduaar.tv3.ee/Article/article/foto-robert-pattinson-uudistab-linna-peal-ringi #robsessed #robpattinson #robertpattinson #robsfootsteps #pattinson #tenet #christophernolan #filming #filminglocation #outandabout #tallinn #estonia #actor #film #movie #warnerbros

