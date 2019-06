Стали известны шокирующие подробности последних часов жизни Майкла Джексона

Michael Jackson performs during the halftime show at the NFL's Super Bowl XXVII in Pasadena, California, in this January 31, 1993 file photo. The body of Michael Jackson has been released to his family, a Los Angeles County coroner's spokesman said on June 27, 2009 after an autopsy failed to immediately determine what killed the troubled pop star. Members of Jackson's family were said to be gathering at his parent's home in suburban Los Angeles to make final arrangements for the "King of Pop," whose sudden death on June 25, 2009 dominated worldwide headlines and touched off two days of tributes from fans. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn/Files (UNITED STATES ENTERTAINMENT OBITUARY IMAGES OF THE DAY)

