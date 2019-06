Такой ее еще не видели: Елизавета II надела королевское платье со шлейфом

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II rides in a carriage as she leaves following the Order of the Garter Service at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on June 17, 2019. - The Order of the Garter is the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain, established by King Edward III nearly 700 years ago. Appointment to the order is solely in the gift of the Monarch and is limited to the Sovereign, the Prince of Wales, and no more than 24 members or Companions. (Photo by PETER NICHOLLS / POOL / AFP)

