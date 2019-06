Мать доказала, что даже в 57 лет может дать фору своей дочери, став блогером

PIC BY IAIN WATTS/ MERCURY PRESS (PICTURED: DAUGHTER MISHA (L) WITH MUM KASHA GRIMES) A mum and her daughter proved good looks run in the family by both becoming beauty queens. Kasha Grimes, 53, recently made her debut on the catwalk after being inspired by her 16-year-old daughter, Misha, to take up the pageant life. Misha has competed in pageants since she was 13-years-old and proud mum Kasha followed in her footsteps by being named as first runner-up in the Mrs Galaxy UK event this month. The blonde pair, from Cotswolds, are often mistaken for sisters and Misha admits she is hoping to enter more competition with her mum in the near future. SEE MERCURY COPY.

