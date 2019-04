Королева в ярости от новой задумки беременной Меган Маркл

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, joins a panel discussion convened by The Queen's Commonwealth Trust to mark International Women's Day, at Kings College, London, UK, on the 8th March 2019. //GEORGEROGERS_ROGER015438/1903091135/Credit:ROGER GEORGES/SIPA/1903091137

ФОТО: ROGER GEORGES/SIPA / ROGER GEORGES/SIPA