Супруга больного раком Валентина Юдашкина рассказала о его состоянии

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 6, 2019: Russian fashion designer Valentin Yudashkin (L) and his wife Marina attend the Moscow premiere of Russian film director Alexander Barshak's thriller Piligrim at Karo 11 Oktyabr Cinema. Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

ФОТО: Stanislav Krasilnikov / Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS