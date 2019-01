Фото: нескромный наряд Кэсси Вентуры на вечеринке GQ покорил всех мужчин!

BEVERLY HILLS, LOS ANGELES, CA, USA - DECEMBER 06: Singer Cassie (Casandra Elizabeth Ventura) arrives at the 2018 GQ Men Of The Year Party held at Benedict Estate on December 6, 2018 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)

ФОТО: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency