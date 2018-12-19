Ср, 19.12.2018
Смотрите! Топ-10 самых популярных моделей 2018 года, родом из Эстонии
ФОТО: фотоколлаж

Эти красотки и красавцы родились в Эстонии и завоевали международную популярность. Кто-то из них переехал, а кто-то продолжает свою карьеру на родине. В 2018 году все они вели свой профиль в Instagram, выделяясь из толпы. Представляем вашему вниманию ТОП-10 наших соотечественников, зарекомендовавших себя в качестве подиумных моделей по всему миру. 

Олег Боганн - Модель и фотограф, 62,1 тыс. подписчиков в Instagram 

Кармен Педару - 58,8 тыс. подписчиков

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@elle_spain @mariosierrafotografo @inmajimenezelle @vickymarcosg

Публикация от Karmen Pedaru (@karmen_pedaru)

Кармен Касс - Модель и актриса, 55,7 тыс. подписчиков 

Храрлет Хкуузик - 17,2 тыс. подписчиков

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@oddamagazine by @lauramariecieplik @albamelendo @alvagalim ❤️

Публикация от Harleth Kuusik (@harlethkuusik)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Thank you @oliviertheyskens 🖤🖤

Публикация от Harleth Kuusik (@harlethkuusik)

Карель Каос - 13 тыс. подписчиков

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Guess who.. #karelkaos

Публикация от Karel Käos (@karelkaos)

Кятлин Аас - 12 тыс. подписчиков

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

💦

Публикация от Katlin (@katlinaas)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Last weekend I had the honor of being a part of a magical moment when Kate and Corbin decided to celebrate their love and union. To promise to be each other’s safe place and home. As long as they are together it doesn’t matter where in the world they are. This was the perfect moment which showed what happens when two people show up for each other authentically and show every part of their soul and vulnerabilities to one another. To let the other person fully see you and not let fear override the feelings of love. I wish you guys so much happiness, joy and love and I hope you never stop showing up for each other. May you shine bright and enjoy the magical journey that lay ahead of you ❤️✨ (PS. I caught the bouquet 🙆🏻‍♀️😬)

Публикация от Katlin (@katlinaas)

Анни Юргенсон - 8 581 подписчиков

Отто Вальтер -  5 478 подписчиков

Элизабет Эрм - 5 057 подписчиков

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

New fave place🧜🏼‍♀️

Публикация от Elisabeth Erm (@elisabetherm)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The golden hour✨

Публикация от Elisabeth Erm (@elisabetherm)

Мартен Падама - 4 362 подписчиков

