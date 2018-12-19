Смотрите! Топ-10 самых популярных моделей 2018 года, родом из Эстонии
Эти красотки и красавцы родились в Эстонии и завоевали международную популярность. Кто-то из них переехал, а кто-то продолжает свою карьеру на родине. В 2018 году все они вели свой профиль в Instagram, выделяясь из толпы. Представляем вашему вниманию ТОП-10 наших соотечественников, зарекомендовавших себя в качестве подиумных моделей по всему миру.
Олег Боганн - Модель и фотограф, 62,1 тыс. подписчиков в Instagram
Have a good weekend😉👍 #olegbogann2018 #malemodel #mens #boys #boy #instaboy #sportlife #fahionweek #fashion #nude #newyork #olegbogannnudes #tallinn #estonia #nevada #losangeles #hollywood #moscow #riga #naked #модельноеагентство #моделинг #модель #парень #неделямоды #beach #спорт
Кармен Педару - 58,8 тыс. подписчиков
Кармен Касс - Модель и актриса, 55,7 тыс. подписчиков
#tb1998 never saw this version... originally shot for @harpersbazaarus by @patrickdemarchelier #Repost @00s_supermodels ・・・ #FashionEditorial (Scan By Me) #CarmenKass @kasscarmen for BAZAAR China - July 2002. . . . . . #BAZAAR #BAZAARChina #editorial #supermodel #topmodel #iconmodels #highfashionmodel #highfashion #tb #fb #ThrowBack #FlashBack #classic #beauty #00sFashion
Храрлет Хкуузик - 17,2 тыс. подписчиков
Карель Каос - 13 тыс. подписчиков
Кятлин Аас - 12 тыс. подписчиков
Last weekend I had the honor of being a part of a magical moment when Kate and Corbin decided to celebrate their love and union. To promise to be each other’s safe place and home. As long as they are together it doesn’t matter where in the world they are. This was the perfect moment which showed what happens when two people show up for each other authentically and show every part of their soul and vulnerabilities to one another. To let the other person fully see you and not let fear override the feelings of love. I wish you guys so much happiness, joy and love and I hope you never stop showing up for each other. May you shine bright and enjoy the magical journey that lay ahead of you ❤️✨ (PS. I caught the bouquet 🙆🏻♀️😬)
Анни Юргенсон - 8 581 подписчиков
#Repost @schonmagazine ・・・ Calm Before The Storm schonmagazine.com/in-quietness-2/ photography. @t.idenoshita_photo fashion. @takenosho model. @annijurgenson hair. @kurushimahair make up. @yumi_aries #SchonMagazine #fashioneditorial #fashion #beauty #OnlineExclusive #makeup #beautiful #photooftheday #instafashion #inspiration #pic #picture #love #instagood #happy #style #photography #womenswear
Отто Вальтер - 5 478 подписчиков
Элизабет Эрм - 5 057 подписчиков
Мартен Падама - 4 362 подписчиков