У монастыря Святой Биргитты была замечена группа людей в странных костюмах

This year has been very busy for us and has brought changes within the band, as well has shown us new lands and sounds yet unexplored. We were joined by Katya Gritkovska of Emphasis, as bass player. We played 11 shows across 4 countries, and for the first time we played in Saint-Petersburg, Russia. Also, this year was the first we performed in legendary Estonian metal festival Hard Rock Laager. Right now we are working hard on our new material for the upcoming album. It's hard to say a precise release date, but our goal is to record it and release it sometime next year. Some of you got a taste of it from our performances. We hope you are excited as much as we are! Let the abyssmal thunder roar! Hails! @_georg.v @sssmilesss @gritskovnicshe @simvolokov_andrew @emphasisband @hardrocklaager #condescension #newalbum #newyear #emphasis #hrl #hardrocklaager #deathmetal #estonianmetal #blackmetal #live #iamlegion #metal #estonia #latvia #livonia

