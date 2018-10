Тело Азнавура нашли в ванне: в смерти певца появились нестыковки

This picture taken on October 2, 2018 shows a poster of the late French-Armenian singer Charles Aznavour, who died the day before, on display at a main square in the Lebanese-Armenian majority suburb of Burj Hammoud, north of the capital Beirut. - The legendary Aznavour died aged 94 on October 1, his spokeswoman told AFP. The songwriter, who had just returned from a concert tour of Japan last month, died in his home in Alpilles in southeastern France. (Photo by ANWAR AMRO / AFP)

ФОТО: ANWAR AMRO / AFP / Scanpix