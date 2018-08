Хочется это развидеть: Канье Уэст надел на свадьбу банные тапки слишком маленького размера

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West leave a wedding ceremony and stop for ice cream at Haagen Daaz before heading to the reception in Miami Beach, Florida. The couple showed plenty of PDA as Kanye insisted on lifting Kim out of the oversized Mercedes each time they stopped, placing a hand on her butt afterwards. 18 Aug 2018 Pictured: Kim Kardashian West; Kanye West; Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342

ФОТО: Array / MEGA