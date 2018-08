Величайшая певица в истории находится при смерти: у нее диагностирован рак

FILE - This July 25, 2012 file photo shows Aretha Franklin performing at the NOKIA Theatre L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles. Franklin is taking off the month of June. A spokesman for the 71-year-old singer says Franklin will reschedule two shows and resume her touring schedule in July. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, file) / SCANPIX Code: 436

ФОТО: Chris Pizzello / AP