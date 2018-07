Заслуживает уважения! Вот кем работает эта красотка в жизни

Over a lot of things life right now. Dead set. I’m so lucky 🍀 and blessed to be where I am and who I am today. I’m working in mental health at the moment in alcohol and other drugs, it’s so easy to get caught up in the fake world of Instagram. Nursing in mental health keeps me grounded, I’m so lucky to have the social influence that I do have to make a living etc. But also I’m aware that the world doesn’t evolve around me myself and I. There are people out there who have been born into a terrible life and haven’t been given opportunity’s because they come from abusive backgrounds which has led to them taking wrong paths and making bad choices, helping people has really opened my eyes and grounded me, it’s what I loveeee doing. Today I feel there are two sides of me.. you guys only see me on Instagram living this fake ass life, but then there is the other side of me no one sees except for the people who need help.

A post shared by 𝒴💍𝒰𝒩𝒢 𝐵 (@brooklynkellyy) on Jun 28, 2018 at 4:15am PDT