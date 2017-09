До и после: что стало с лицом бывшей жены эстонского миллионера?

I know, you know, we know... ( it's Snapchat filter ) #bored #boredom #onthebeach #bali #balilife #uluwatu #snapchat #karmakandara #karmakandarabeach #beachday #nomakeup #thankgodforfilters

A post shared by Heti (@hetit) on Aug 24, 2017 at 5:56am PDT